FlavourOfAfrica Concert: Enugu Police calls for Sexual Assault Victims to Testify — Nigeria Today

#FlavourOfAfrica Concert: Enugu Police calls for Sexual Assault Victims to Testify

The Enugu State Police Command on Wednesday called for victims of the alleged series of rape occurrences at the Flavour of Africa concert which was held over the weekend to come forward and testify. The concert which was held by 2Nite Entertainment superstar Flavour saw performances from Phyno, Tekno, Zoro & Semah but was marred […]

The post #FlavourOfAfrica Concert: Enugu Police calls for Sexual Assault Victims to Testify appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

