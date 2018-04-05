 #FlavourOfAfrica Concert: Enugu Police calls for Sexual Assault Victims to Testify — Nigeria Today
#FlavourOfAfrica Concert: Enugu Police calls for Sexual Assault Victims to Testify

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

The Enugu State Police Command on Wednesday called for victims of the alleged series of rape occurrences at the Flavour of Africa concert which was held over the weekend to come forward and testify. The concert which was held by 2Nite Entertainment superstar Flavour saw performances from Phyno, Tekno, Zoro & Semah but was marred […]

