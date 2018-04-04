Flavour's concert: No rape case in our command – Enugu Police - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Flavour’s concert: No rape case in our command – Enugu Police – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Flavour's concert: No rape case in our command – Enugu Police
Daily Post Nigeria
The Enugu State Police Command, Wednesday, dispelled reported rape of at least 20 ladies at a musical concert, which featured popstar, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour in the State. The concert , which held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu …
