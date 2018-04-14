Floating my own record label is stressful, Adekunle Gold confesses - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Floating my own record label is stressful, Adekunle Gold confesses – Vanguard
Floating my own record label is stressful, Adekunle Gold confesses
By ROTIMI AGBANA. Since his unexpected exit from Olamide's YBNL record label, urban-highlife music singer, Adekunle Gold, has found his footing as a record label owner cum performing artiste. When news of his exit went viral, many thought he would …
