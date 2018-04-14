Floating my own record label is stressful, Adekunle Gold confesses — Nigeria Today

Floating my own record label is stressful, Adekunle Gold confesses

By ROTIMI AGBANA

Since his unexpected exit from Olamide’s YBNL record label, urban-highlife music singer, Adekunle Gold, has found his footing as a record label owner cum performing artiste. When news of his exit went viral, many thought he would crawl back to Olamide because he wasn’t capable of floating his own label.

In a chat with Potpourri, the Nurse Alabere crooner opened up on the fears he nursed before parting ways with YBNL to establish and float his own record label.

“I was afraid because I didn’t know how it was outside. I mean I’ve been in the industry for two years and I’ve met people and I’ve seen how it’s done. I was like can I even float this label myself? Can I afford the money to pay for promotions in and out of Nigeria like we do? Even when I was with YBNL I was doing pretty much everything, the production of my album I did myself, the support I was getting from label was rich because I didn’t have the money. I later started out with my small label, Afro Urban Records, and I didn’t see any reason to announce it, then I met a friend who we started doing things together.

Speaking further, he confessed that being his own boss has been very stressful compared to when he was just an artiste signed to a record label.

“I’m in more stress now, unlike when I had a full team that was supporting me it was much easier, but now my team is still small. Though we are growing but it’s more stressful now”, he said.

