Flooded Limuru Road cut off after heavy downpour – PHOTOS - Nairobi News — Nigeria Today

Flooded Limuru Road cut off after heavy downpour – PHOTOS
Motorists using Limuru Road were left marooned in a flooded section of the busy highway following a heavy downpour on Saturday morning. The underpass at Kamandura Bridge became flooded with several cars and a truck submerged in the floods. Witness said …
Commuters stranded after floods submerge Limuru underpass [Photos]
Photos: Nightmare of flooded Limuru underpass
