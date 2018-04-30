 Floods leave thousands homeless in three Coast counties - ReliefWeb — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Floods leave thousands homeless in three Coast counties
ReliefWeb
By STEPHEN ODUOR. By KALUME KAZUNGU. By CHARLES LWANGA. More than 159,000 people in Tana River, Kilifi and Lamu counties have been displaced by floods with this year's deluge being compared to the 1997-1998 destructive El Niño that wreaked havoc across
Six killed, thousands displaced as heavy rain pounds the countryReliefweb
Kenya: Death Toll Soars as Rains, Floods Leave a Trail of DestructionAllAfrica.com

all 17 news articles »

