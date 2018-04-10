Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard shot in Atlanta — Nigeria Today

Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard shot in Atlanta

A bodyguard for Floyd Mayweather was wounded when a gunman in a vehicle opened fire on the boxing great’s motorcade. The vehicle was travelling through an Atlanta intersection early on Monday, police said. Mayweather was not in the vehicle that was fired upon and was not injured in the incident, a spokesman for the Atlanta […]

