Flyboy Way! #BBNaija Season 3 Winner Miracle and ALL his Accolades! - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Flyboy Way! #BBNaija Season 3 Winner Miracle and ALL his Accolades! – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Flyboy Way! #BBNaija Season 3 Winner Miracle and ALL his Accolades!
BellaNaija
He paid his duuuuuuzzzzzz, he deserves some accolades. Accolades Niccur! Finally! After 85 days, we have our #BBNaija Double Wahala winner, and his name is Miracle! Miracle didn't just win the N25 million prize money and the N20 million worth of gifts …
4 facts about Miracle, winner of BBNaija 2018
VIDEO: The Moment Miracle Was Declared Winner of BBNaija 2018 (Watch)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!