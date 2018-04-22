 Flyboy Way! #BBNaija Season 3 Winner Miracle and ALL his Accolades! - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 22, 2018


BellaNaija

Flyboy Way! #BBNaija Season 3 Winner Miracle and ALL his Accolades!
He paid his duuuuuuzzzzzz, he deserves some accolades. Accolades Niccur! Finally! After 85 days, we have our #BBNaija Double Wahala winner, and his name is Miracle! Miracle didn't just win the N25 million prize money and the N20 million worth of gifts
