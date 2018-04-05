Flying Doctors founder bags aviation award — Nigeria Today

Flying Doctors founder bags aviation award

Doris Obinna

The aviation industry watchdog, Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV), has bestowed 2017 Aviation Most Remarkable Medical Personality Award on Flying Doctors Nigeria founder, Dr. Ola Brown.

NIGAV is a prestigious annual award conferred on outstanding individuals and corporate bodies who have distinguished themselves in the Nigerian aviation sector.

The 2017 award, which was bestowed on Brown by NIGAV, is recognition of Flying Doctors Nigeria’s role in saving lives during critical and emergency situations in sub-Sahara Africa.

Receiving the award in Lagos, Brown said she was grateful for the recognition, adding that the award would propel her to use Flying Doctors Nigeria as a platform to rescuing more lives during critical times.

Said Brown: “I am highly elated by this award. As physicians, we at Flying Doctors Nigeria are using a combination of medicine and aviation to get patients who live in West African sub-region to the right medical facilities at the right timeframe. The award further shows that our activities are not unnoticed by aviation watchers. It is a clarion call for at Flying Doctors Nigeria is to more.”

Brown noted that there was a need to render prompt medical services to people in need, to save the lives of over one billion people who lose their lives globally due to lack of timely medical interventions.

Flying Doctors Nigeria is West Africa’s first and leading indigenous air ambulance service organisation, which transport patients across the region in medically equipped aircrafts for quick medical care.

Some other NIGAV awardees include Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Barrister Chike Ogeah of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, among others.

