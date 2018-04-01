FMDQ Admits N3.2b LAPO Microfinance Bank Bond - Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

FMDQ Admits N3.2b LAPO Microfinance Bank Bond – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)



Series 1 N3.15 billion 17.75 percent 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond of LAPO Microfinance Bank Plc has been admitted on the trading platform of FMDQ. This is the first ever microfinance bank bond in Nigeria to be listed on the platform and it …



