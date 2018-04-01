FMDQ Admits N3.2b LAPO Microfinance Bank Bond - Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

FMDQ Admits N3.2b LAPO Microfinance Bank Bond – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
|
Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
|
FMDQ Admits N3.2b LAPO Microfinance Bank Bond
Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
Series 1 N3.15 billion 17.75 percent 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond of LAPO Microfinance Bank Plc has been admitted on the trading platform of FMDQ. This is the first ever microfinance bank bond in Nigeria to be listed on the platform and it …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!