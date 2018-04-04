 Follow along as Rolls-Royce puts the final touches on its stately Cullinan SUV — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Follow along as Rolls-Royce puts the final touches on its stately Cullinan SUV

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Rolls-Royce is in the final stages of developing the Cullinan, its first-ever SUV. The brand will finish testing the model in the public eye through a partnership with National Geographic.

The post Follow along as Rolls-Royce puts the final touches on its stately Cullinan SUV appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.