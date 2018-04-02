Food Bank Initiative Donates Items To UniAbuja Students — Nigeria Today

Food Bank Initiative Donates Items To UniAbuja Students
The Food Bank Initiative (FBI) has, at the weekend, donated food items, such as bags of rice, vegetable oil, drinks and other condiments to some students of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) in Gwagwalada, to enable them celebrate Easter. Presenting the food items to the students, a representative of FBI, Mr. Adewole Stephen, explained that the […]
The post Food Bank Initiative Donates Items To UniAbuja Students appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!