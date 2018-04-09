Football gossip: Fellaini, Fred, Cresswell, Ribery, Robben - BBC Sport — Nigeria Today

Football gossip: Fellaini, Fred, Cresswell, Ribery, Robben – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Football gossip: Fellaini, Fred, Cresswell, Ribery, Robben
BBC Sport
Liverpool have drawn up a three-year deal for Manchester United and Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, with Paris St-Germain and Monaco also interested in the 30-year-old, who is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer. (L'Equipe – in French …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!