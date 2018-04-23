Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Evening — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Evening
EVENING STANDARD
- Shkodran Mustafi has admitted Arsenal’s players feel responsible for the upcoming departure of Arsene Wenger, on the back of the club’s poor form.
- Tottenham’s players were left surprised by Mauricio Pochettino’s comments after Spurs’ defeat in the FA Cup on Saturday, which hinted that he could leave the club. For a number of players, his presence is fundamental to them staying with Spurs.
- Neil Harris says the way Millwall missed out on automatic promotion last season only to win the League 1 play-offs can stand them in good stead this year, with a place in the Championship’s top six a real possibility for his side.
MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS
- Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has said he would like to score before the end of the season – and says he would back himself to take a penalty if called upon by manager Pep Guardiola.
- Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was moving freely after their 2-1 win over Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, despite being left out of Jose Mourinho’s line-up for the game.
LIVERPOOL ECHO
- Everton are likely to freshen up their U23 squad this week, with coach David Unsworth likely to confirm a number of summer departures. Among the replacements lined up, the Toffees are understood to be pressing ahead with a move for Sheffield Wednesday forward George Hirst.
- Everton are on the hunt for a new major member of their scouting team this summer, after Damian Matthew left the club to take up a role at Southend United once Chris Powell took over at the League 1 club.
- Luke Garbutt’s spell at Goodison Park looks to be over, after manager Sam Allardyce said the left-back’s “future is elsewhere”, having failed to make a first-team appearance for the Toffees in almost three years.
- Lazar Markovic has blasted Liverpool for pricing him out of a permanent move away from Anfield. The £20m signing has not played for the club since 2015, and told a Serbian outlet Liverpool had been asking for an “unrealistic” transfer fee to facilitate a move.
NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE
- Sunderland’s TV revenue will drop by 98 per cent following back-to-back relegations. The Black Cats picked up £93.4m in their Premier League season last year, but in League One will receive £1.5m over the course of the next campaign.
SUNDERLAND ECHO
- Sunderland boss Chris Coleman confirmed he is yet to speak to Ellis Short since joining the club, a situation he said he had never encountered before during his time as a manager.
- Coleman will begin talks with out-of-contract players including Billy Jones and John O’Shea this week, after the Black Cats’ relegation was confirmed with defeat to Burton on Saturday.
STOKE SENTINEL
- Glen Johnson fumed at Stoke’s inability to hold onto leads – having dropped 14 points from winning positions this season – but said the damage was done in their survival scrap far earlier in the campaign.
LEICESTER MERCURY
- Leicester City want Jamie Vardy to continue at the forefront of their attack – but reported talks of a new contract offer for the forward are premature, and will not take place until the summer.
READING CHRONICLE
- Reading manager Paul Clement has vowed to sort out his side’s disciplinary and fitness issues ahead of the final two games of the season, following their 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.
PINK’UN
- Norwich City have confirmed Wes Hoolahan will leave the Canaries at the end of the season, after 10 years and more than 300 appearances for the club.
