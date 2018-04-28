Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Morning

Barcelona and Manchester United have been put on alert after Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann revealed he is unsure where his future lies.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has revealed he is in contract talks ahead of their West Brom clash.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will be banned from having any contact with his players during the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Arsenal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has snubbed Ederson’s calls to take a penalty as he demands respect for their opposition.

Premier League duo Bournemouth and Brighton are weighing up a £3m move for Hibernian ace John McGinn.

David Moyes has been teaching his West Ham squad how to play without the ball because he knows Manchester City will dominate it on Sunday.

Stoke boss Paul Lambert says Liverpool will be taking a big risk playing Mo Salah against them ahead of next week’s Champions League clash with Roma.

PSG will only sell Neymar this summer if they find themselves in Financial Fair Play trouble.

Arsene Wenger recalls being offered the Manchester United manager’s job but insists he was always ‘loyal’ to Arsenal.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

