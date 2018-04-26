Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Morning

Arsene Wenger says he wants to manage another top European club after he leaves Arsenal.

Liverpool tell Real Madrid £200m will not get them Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal are rivaling Chelsea and Manchester United for the signature of Roma’s Radja Nainggolan.

Arsene Wenger has claimed it would be “even better” if Arsenal went for a former player to succeed him as manager.

Manchester United are set to battle rivals City for the £50m-rated Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

Mauricio Pochettino’s summer wish list includes Sporting Lisbon’s Gelson Martins, Southampton’s Cedric Soares and Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

Defenders Alfie Mawson and Lewis Dunk are David Moyes’ top transfer targets this summer for West Ham.

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian will force an exit from the club this summer if David Moyes stays on as manager.

Manchester United want Jonny Evans back from West Brom this summer for a cut-price £3m.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

