Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City are not planning on making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco this summer.

Out-of-favour Manchester United defender Daley Blind may be staying at Old Trafford next season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s recent departure to LA Galaxy has reportedly allowed Manchester United to spend more on David de Gea’s planned new deal at the club.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Real Madrid are weighing up whether to make an end-of-season move for Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Paulo Fonseca – who is still being linked with a switch to Everton this summer – has denied he is about to sign a contract extension at Shakhtar Donetsk.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is one of the favourites to replace the recently departed Alan Pardew at West Brom.

Newcastle are keeping close tabs on Gent wide man Moses Simon, say reports in Belgium.

Athletic Bilbao are reportedly interested in out-of-favour Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Watford manager Javi Gracia is worried midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure’s “dream move” to Liverpool may happen.

Liverpool have been given a big lift in their reported pursuit of Schalke midfielder Max Meyer after it was confirmed the German will leave the Bundesliga club on a free at the end of the season.

EXPRESS & STAR

Leicester assistant Michael Appleton, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Ostersunds FK head coach Graham Potter are all keen to fill the managerial vacancy at The Hawthorns.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke City defender Ramadan Sobhi will leave the bet365 Stadium this summer, according to the player’s agent, with the player reportedly being chased by as many as four Premier League clubs.

On-loan Stoke centre-back Kurt Zouma is an end-of-season target for La Liga clubs Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, according to reports in the British press.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

On-loan Burnley midfielder Georges-Kevin Nkoudou was delighted to see all his hard work pay off as the Spurs player made the first Premier League start of his career at West Brom on the weekend.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester are reportedly eyeing up a summer swoop for Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira.

Foxes assistant manager Michael Appleton is the favourite to be the next West Brom boss.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella has hinted on-loan Swansea midfielder Roque Mesa may stay at the La Liga club next season.

Swansea and Everton are battling to sign Porto striker Moussa Marega, according to reports.

GET WEST LONDON

QPR manager Ian Holloway has been singing the praises of youngster Ebere Eze after another eye-catching performance against Norwich on Monday.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds manager Paul Heckingbottom claims Ronaldo Vieira has been the victim of excessive expectation at Elland Road after a relatively unimpressive campaign for the midfielder.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby are weighing up a summer move for Millwall striker Lee Gregory, say reports.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest should give central defender Danny Fox a contract extension, according to the club’s former captain Kenny Burns.

THE ARGUS

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has told on-loan striker Leonardo Ulloa he still has a role to play in the club’s bid to stay in the Premier League this season.

IPSWICH STAR

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has hinted he may not see out his contract at Portman Road.

THE STAR

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay wants striker Atdhe Nuhiu to agree a new deal at Hillsborough.

