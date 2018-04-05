Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

West Ham have no interest in signing Russian international Fedor Smolov, despite recent speculation linking them with a move for the striker.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he jumped at the chance to join Arsenal because he “missed playing offensively” while at Manchester United.

A company co-founded by former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli has helped Norwich City raise £5m to build a new academy through the biggest bond in English football.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Kevin de Bruyne admits Manchester City need ‘something special’ to keep alive their Champions League dream.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Mohamed Salah has reassured Jurgen Klopp his withdrawal from injury is not serious – but the Liverpool boss admits he must wait for a proper prognosis.

Marcel Brands remains on Everton’s radar but no decisions have been made over a potential recruitment revamp.

Everton remain hopeful Gylfi Sigurdsson will play again before the end of the season – as Sam Allardyce admits the “pressure” mounts when key players are out.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Chris Coleman believes George Honeyman and Lynden Gooch are the type of characters relegation-threatened Sunderland should rebuild with – especially if Ellis Short can’t find a buyer.

Sunderland are keeping tabs on promising Hartlepool United midfielder Josh Hawkes, the Echo understands.

Josh Robson is ‘delighted’ to have sealed a loan move to Norwegian side Notodden FK.

Chris Coleman has seen a big improvement in Ashley Fletcher since the striker finally ended his Sunderland goal drought – to give him a welcome selection headache.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Mick McCarthy is not on West Brom’s radar as they look for a new manager this summer.

EXPRESS & STAR

Defender Kortney Hause has signed a new contract with Wolves that could keep him at the club until 2022.

THE SENTINEL

Paul Lambert has firmly dismissed any hint of trouble with Xherdan Shaqiri after his Swiss star was quoted as being highly critical of his team-mates.

Lasse Sorensen is in Stoke City’s first team squad on merit, says Paul Lambert.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City are reportedly interested in signing Doncaster Rovers youngster Niall Mason this summer.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Ben Gladwin has been sidelined for the last five months with a knee injury and admits: ‘It’s been a tough season for me’.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Jermain Defoe admitted his first season with Bournemouth had been “frustrating” but said he still had a lot to offer the club.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County first-team coach Kevin Phillips has been backed for the Sunderland manager’s job – if Chris Coleman leaves his position.

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan feels the club would be “in a much better place” had Derby County loanee Mason Bennett not got injured.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Boss Aitor Karanka has been “vital” to goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon’s “extraordinary” form for Nottingham Forest.

IPSWICH STAR

Adam Webster insists the Ipswich Town players ‘do not have their flip-flops on’ as they play for their futures in the wake of news of Mick McCarthy’s pending departure.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl believes two wins could be enough to keep the Terriers in the Premier League for another season.

CROYDON ADVERTISER

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison is predicting a bright future for Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his incredible start to life in the Premier League.

EVENING TIMES

Ali Crawford is determined to inspire Hamilton to Premiership safety as an emotional parting gift after revealing he intends to quit New Douglas Park.

