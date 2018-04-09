Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

EVENING STANDARD

Arsene Wenger has suggested he will remain at Arsenal next season, after speaking about his transfer plans for the summer in attacking areas.

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill admitted Tottenham are out of sight in the race for the top four, with the Blues 10 points off their London rivals.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City have been handed the Spanish referee who officiated their 5-3 win over Monaco last season for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Liverpool, just days after he was criticised by Pep Guardiola for missing a penalty on Sergio Aguero during the previous clash.

Vincent Kompany blamed City’s defeat to Manchester United on Saturday on lacking caution after half-time, when their visitors mounted a three-goal comeback at the Etihad. Kompany also pointed out United had enjoyed an extra few days’ rest than their hosts.

Ashley Young played through the illness barrier during that game, having suffered with flu in the build-up to the crunch clash. Manager Jose Mourinho was so impressed with his durability he omitted all other left-back options from his matchday squad.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Sam Allardyce is already making plans for next season at Everton, despite ongoing speculation over his future. “We’ll be out in the market,” he told TalkSPORT. “I think it’ll be a pretty expensive and difficult market again, but we’ll have to wheel and deal the best we possibly can and improve the team.”

Allardyce also said midfielder Davy Klaassen, who has been starved of minutes at Goodison Park, is an “anomaly” in his squad. The Toffees manager said results had forced his hand in leaving out the Dutchman, but that injury or suspension could open the door for him in future.

Liverpool are not interested in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, after “bizarre” claims emanating from France that the out-of-contract Belgian could be set for a move to Anfield.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Rafa Benitez believes Newcastle’s decision not to change manager during the season has helped with their revival, which has seen them win three games in a row and move away from the relegation dogfight.

Sunderland have been dealt a blow in their fight for survival with the news Paddy McNair and Marc Wilson will both miss Tuesday’s game with Norwich.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Ben Foster has promised to remain at West Brom next season, despite the Baggies heading for the Premier League relegation door.

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy said a ‘gut feeling’ helped him save a stoppage-time penalty from Cardiff’s Gary Madine in their 1-0 win in South Wales on Friday night, having forgotten his pre-match research when the spot kick was given.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn striker Danny Graham is eyeing an extended stay at the club after a fine season for both the player and team.

SHEFFIELD STAR

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay remains unsure of the future of England under-19 international George Hirst after the midfielder was linked with Manchester United.

