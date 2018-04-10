Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is being monitored by Juventus, who are awaiting the outcome of his contract talks before deciding whether to make a move for the Belgian. Dembele is out of contract in the summer of 2019.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

John Stones was left out of Manchester City’s line-up for the Manchester derby on Saturday as an injury precaution, Pep Guardiola revealed. Guardiola added Stones was not at the same level as Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany or Nicolas Otamendi and that he has “to fight to convince me he is ready to play”.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Virgil van Dijk said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the “complete manager”, which was the reason he chose to sign for Liverpool in a £75m deal in January.

Everton face stiff competition for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Hirst, with Manchester United also in contention for the 19-year-old forward, who is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland need ‘intelligent investment’ from a new owner once Ellis Short manages to sell the beleaguered club, according to manager Chris Coleman. The club is currently £110m in debt and losing around £3m a month.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

On-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone says he may have to leave parent club Manchester United if he is to secure regular first-team football. The 23-year-old has been first choice at Villa Park and has impressed in the Championship.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Nacer Chadli and Sam Field are back in contention for first-team action for West Brom, having come through an Under-23 game unscathed. Chadli has played only 16 minutes for the first team since October in a campaign racked by injury.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said he saw the Clarets’ improvements on last season coming, but not to the extent the club are six games away from a likely Europa League place come the end of the season.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has moved to defend the club’s huge spend on agent fees, having spent £7.73m, the 10th highest in the Premier League. Howe said: “They play a huge role in the modern game.”

LEICESTER MERCURY

Defender Darnell Johnson, a regular at right-back in Leicester City’s Under-23s, looks set to leave the club this summer. He has been offered a new deal at the King Power Stadium, but is said to prefer playing centre-back and wants to try his chances elsewhere.

SOUTH WALES ECHO

Swansea midfielder Sung-Yeung Ki is thought to favour remaining in the Premier League despite intensifying interest from AC Milan. The South Korea international is out of contract at the end of the season.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings, on loan at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, may return to the club in the summer after fresh doubts were cast over Graeme Murty’s future at Ibrox. If Murty is removed from his post, it is believed Cummings will likely not remain with the Gers.

BRIGHTON ARGUS

Brighton have launched an appeal against Davy Propper’s red card against Huddesfield at the weekend. Propper and Chris Hughton had already described the decision to send him off as harsh.

