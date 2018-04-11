Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Gareth Bale continues to be linked with Manchester United but further bolstering his frontline is not a priority for Jose Mourinho. United are in the market for an attacking right-back and could also look to accelerate the development of Tahith Chong.

Local hero Marcus Rashford “wants more” at Manchester United – but says he is living the dream playing for his home-town club.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Edin Dzeko insisted “money doesn’t matter” when asked about rejecting Chelsea having instead guided Roma to the Champions League semi-finals.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen admits he has found the past few weeks at the club “difficult” because of the mistakes he has made in recent games.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Emre Can may have played his last game for Liverpool. The Reds initially played down fears a back injury could rule him out of the remainder of the campaign but Jurgen Klopp has since confirmed that news and, with talks over a new Anfield deal having reached an impasse, Can is still set to walk away for nothing this summer.

Former France boss Laurent Blanc has been linked by French media with the Everton job – but there is still no suggestion the Toffees plan to part company with Sam Allardyce just yet.

Everton face stiff competition in their pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday’s George Hirst. Though U23s boss David Unsworth agreed to shelve plans to move for the 17-year-old striker in the summer, Owls boss Jos Luhukay has admitted the England U21 player could be lured by Manchester United.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Mike Ashley’s softening stance over signing players with sell-on value could boost Newcastle’s hopes of landing Ryan Bertrand. The Magpies reportedly face competition for the left-back but Massadio Haidara’s expected summer departure could leave Paul Dummett as the only first-team specialist.

Geordie midfielder Sean Longstaff is starring at Blackpool but with another season still to run on his Newcastle contract, he could be loaned out again next season. Longstaff has already attracted admirers from Bournemouth and Rangers.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester captain Wes Morgan could be offered a contract extension. Harry Maguire has become the club’s first choice centre-back but despite plans to recruit at least one new central defender this summer – a permanent move for Aleksandar Dragovic is an option – Morgan remains valued by Claude Puel.

EXPRESS & STAR

West Brom director Li Piyue has flown to England this week for a series of high-profile meetings with chief executive Mark Jenkins. Li, who is expected to be installed as chairman this summer, will conduct a root-and-branch review of the club, with Albion’s search for a new head coach top of the agenda.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Burnley have offered Northern Ireland U21 international Conor Mitchell a new deal to extend his stay at Turf Moor. Fellow young goalkeeper Aiden Stone has signed a new 12-month contract, while third-year scholars Mark Howarth and Tunde Bayode have been offered professional deals,

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe has revealed that young striker Lys Mousset is only finally getting back to fitness after a mystery illness picked up on on iternational duty with France U21s. “We had to take our time to build him up again – it really knocked him,” Howe said.

BRIGHTON ARGUS

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong’s racism row with West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez is nearing a conclusion. Rodriguez, who denies the allegation, faces a personal hearing on Tuesday.

