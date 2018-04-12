Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

EVENING STANDARD

Fulham are determined to keep hold of Ryan Sessegnon despite interest from a host of big clubs including Tottenham, Liverpool and PSG in the 17-year-old, so long as they reach the top flight.

Mauricio Pochettino expects wantaway defender Toby Alderweireld to return to the line-up before the end of the season, even though he is likely to leave the club in the summer.

Planning officers have recommended the approval of a £100m bid to redevelop Crystal Palace’s main stand at Selhurst Park, which would increase their capacity to more than 34,000.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Jack Wilshere remains linked with Everton as the Arsenal midfielder approaches the end of his contract at the Emirates.

Another midfielder, Thomas Delaney, has also been linked with a transfer to Goodison Park, could be on his way to England after his manager at Werder Bremen Florian Kohfeldt admitted the Dane harboured hopes of moving to England.

Harry Wilson, currently impressing on loan at Hull, will have caught the eye of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp according to Under-23 boss Neil Critchley.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Marcus Rashford says he was unaware of being Jose Mourinho’s most regularly used player since the Portuguese manager took over at Manchester United in 2016, and says progression as a team is more important to him.

Gabriel Jesus fears three defeats in a week have overshadowed a superb season for Manchester City, and says the side can take pride in losing in the Champions League “without playing badly”.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa have joined Celtic in the race for Yeovil Town defender Tom James, who joined the Glovers from January last year. The 21-year-old has made 45 appearances for Darren Way’s side this season.

STOKE SENTINEL

Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite has put the club up for sale and could begin exclusive talks with prospective buyers on Friday.

SOUTHERN DAILY ECHO

Captain Steven Davis will be absent for Southampton as they take on Chelsea, having missed out on last week’s defeat at Arsenal at the last minute when he damaged his Achilles in the build-up to the game.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan could be offered a new contract at the King Power Stadium, Claude Puel has hinted. The 34-year-old had one year to run on his current deal.

WALES ONLINE

Carlos Carvalhal revealed Renato Sanches’ return to Swansea from his parent club, Bayern Munich, has been delayed by a week as the German league champions nurse him back to health.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Notts County are considering a surprise move for Joey Barton once the midfielder’s 13-month suspension for betting is up next month.

PINK UN

Norwich City will prioritise new firepower when the transfer window re-opens at the end of the season, having struggled to a draw against Sunderland in midweek despite registering 18 shots.

