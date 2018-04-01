Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Manchester United will sacrifice Anthony Martial to fund a mega Gareth Bale transfer this summer.

Chelsea are planning a £30m transfer swoop to make Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles their new John Terry this summer.

Dele Alli is “blowing” his England World Cup place with Gareth Southgate losing trust in the Tottenham star.

England are set to ditch Joe Hart altogether for the World Cup finals after years as first-choice goalkeeper.

Arsenal are eyeing a transfer swoop for Ajax rising-star Matthijs de Ligt as part of a defensive revamp.

Liverpool have received a huge transfer boost as Real Madrid and Barcelona cool their interest in Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid could offer Alvaro Morata the chance to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare with a sensational return to the Bernabeu this summer.

Arsenal are bolstering security as CSKA Moscow fans prepare for their Europa League clash.

Adam Lallana’s dream of going to the World Cup is in the balance after he suffered a serious hamstring injury at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has gone bust despite earning £30k a week with the Premier League side.

Antonio Conte has admitted for the first time he has no idea whether he will be Chelsea manager next season.

Vincent Kompany admits it would “mean the world” to Manchester City’s fans if they claim the Premier League title against rivals United.

Antoine Griezmann has snubbed a Manchester United transfer and agreed on a £88m switch to Barcelona.

Arsenal are holding their nerve over contract talks with Jack Wilshere – as clubs are not queuing up to take him.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been put on alert after Schalke confirmed Max Meyer will be leaving the club this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to bring in Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas to replace Petr Cech.

Marcus Rashford could be used as a bargaining tool for Jose Mourinho to lure Real Madrid star Isco to Old Trafford.

