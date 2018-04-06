Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Barcelona are eyeing up a shock loan move for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

Leicester are rivalling Crystal Palace and Swansea in the race for Celta Vigo’s Daniel Wass.

Watford want to increase the capacity of Vicarage Road to make it a 30,000 ‘fortress’.

Sunderland’s Lee Cattermole has been banned from driving for collecting too many points on his licence.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is confident he will be fit for Saturday’s Merseyside derby after undergoing a groin scan.

Thomas Tuchel ‘will become’ the next Paris Saint-Germain manager in the summer, according to reports.

West Ham boss David Moyes is making transfer plans beyond the end of the season, with moves on the cards for Norwich playmaker James Maddison, Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter and Fulham’s Ryan Fredericks.

Emre Can will miss Saturday’s Merseyside derby and the Liverpool schemer could even miss the World Cup with a back injury more serious than originally thought.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka hopes to stay at Newcastle beyond the end of his loan spell from Sparta Prague.

Roy Hodgson may have to pick Christian Benteke despite the striker carrying a knock because of other injuries.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal has refused to commit his future to the club and will not sign longer than a one-year deal.

Liverpool will wait until the day of their Champions League second leg against Man City to travel to the city.

Premier League clubs will discuss moves to clamp down on agents at their shareholders’ meeting next Friday after an investigation into their working practices.

The risk of developing cancer from playing sport on artificial pitches has been dismissed as “virtually negligible” by the largest study so far into the issue.

Saido Berahino’s troubles at Stoke City have continued after he was disciplined for arriving late to an U23 game.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has praised the fans for creating a ‘horrible’ atmosphere against Man City.

Leigh Griffiths hopes to sign a new contract that will keep him with Celtic for the rest of his career.

Craig Levein says talks are underway over a new deal for Harry Cochrane, one of Hearts’ brightest young talents.

