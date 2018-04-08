Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Manchester United will demand Neymar in exchange if Paris Saint-Germain try to sign Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Real Madrid want Jurgen Klopp if they axe manager Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

Leicester are ready to buy James Maddison from Norwich – as Riyad Mahrez’s replacement.

Russian and Argentinian hooligans are plotting to target England fans at this summer’s World Cup, according to information found on football forums.

Newcastle’s takeover by financier Amanda Staveley’s Middle-East backed PCP partners group is back on.

UEFA are set to order Liverpool to take action on fans lining the streets around Anfield to “greet” team buses before European games.

Pep Guardiola has landed a whopping £20m-a-year new deal at Manchester City.

Everton have made Paulo Fonseca their top target to replace Sam Allardyce this summer – with Marco Silva second choice.

Newcastle have stepped up their attempt to hijack Everton’s move for Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup.

West Ham manager David Moyes watched summer target Ryan Fredericks in midweek.

Inter Milan are ready to reignite their interest in Man Utd’s Anthony Martial after doubts were cast over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

