Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Arsenal are lining up a summer swoop for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who has a £130m release clause in his contract.

Manchester United scouted Swansea defender Alfie Mawson in their 1-1 draw with West Brom last weekend.

Manchester United will have to move out of Old Trafford to realise their dream of increasing the stadium capacity to almost 90,000.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is weighing up summer moves for Riyad Mahrez, Leon Bailey and Thomas Lemar.

Roma president James Pallotta has donated £200,000 for repairs and damages after being fined £400 for celebrating their Champions League win over Barcelona by leaping into a fountain.

Manchester United are ready to gazump Chelsea and make a £40m to Watford for winger Richarlison.

Pep Guardiola will sign a one-year contract extension with Manchester City before the end of the season.

Prince William joked with Aston Villa fans that he would name his third child Jack, or Jackie, after watching Jack Grealish’s winner against Cardiff on Tuesday.

David Moyes is confident of landing Fulham defender Ryan Fredericks as he bids to stamp his mark on West Ham.

Millwall fear they will be priced out of a permanent move for on-loan Wolves winger Ben Marshall this summer.

Hull face a fight to hold on to defender Michael Dawson, who is wanted by former club Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola is facing a three-match touchline ban in the Champions League after UEFA accused him of two separate offences.

Jose Mourinho has already told Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward the three players he wants to sign this summer.

Pep Guardiola could take his spending at Manchester City beyond £600m with three more big-money signings this summer – a defensive midfielder, a versatile forward and a centre-back.

Paris Saint-Germain say it is “totally false” that evidence has emerged which could see them barred from next season’s Champions League over a breach of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Jese Rodriguez’s time at Stoke could be over after he failed to report for training on Wednesday following a spell of compassionate leave in Spain.

Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards faces questions over his attitude and mentality after his loan spell with Norwich City was cut short.

Pep Guardiola is facing a three-match Champions League ban after telling the referee to “shut his mouth” during Tuesday’s defeat by Liverpool.

Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in making an enquiry to Nice over midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Danny Drinkwater is considering his Chelsea future after spending much of his first season at Stamford Bridge on the bench.

Manchester City are targeting a summer move for Sao Paulo’s £20m-rated Brazil defender Eder Militao.

David Luiz has started training with a ball at Chelsea as he tries to get back from knee and ankle injuries in time to secure his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Sunderland have stopped opening cash turnstiles on match days at the Stadium of Light to avoid Newcastle fans attending games to mock their rivals, who are set to be relegated to League One.

