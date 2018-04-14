Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Jose Mourinho has sent Manchester United scouts to watch Celtic’s Kieran Tierney in action against Rangers this weekend ahead of a summer bid.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will watch DVDs of Liverpool’s European glory nights ahead of their semi-final against Roma.

Romelu Lukaku missed out on Manchester United’s celebrations after beating Manchester City because he was vomiting in the dressing room toilets.

West Ham are weighing up a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who is frustrated by his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool are planning a £35m bid to re-sign Suso from AC Milan, three years after he left Anfield on a free transfer.

Fans have been led to believe the Champions League draw was pre-determined as Roma advertised tickets for their semi-final against Liverpool ahead of the draw.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has invited his former Manchester United team-mates to a party at his new Los Angeles home.

Manchester City could be prepared to groundshare with arch-rivals United – if plans went ahead to redevelop Old Trafford.

Jay Rodriguez has vowed to fight on and clear his name – despite having FA charges against him of racism thrown out.

Alexandre Lacazette is eyeing Europa League glory – so Arsene Wenger can stay at Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud says walking out on Arsenal for bitter London rivals Chelsea was easy.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has imposed a media blackout on his players – stopping them from consuming newspapers, radio, television and social media ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Defender Samuel Umtiti has angered decision makers at Barcelona and suitors Manchester United by holding private talks with Real Madrid.

Michael Carrick gave Manchester United players their half-time team talk at the Etihad Stadium which inspired a comeback from two goals down.

Roma’s Daniele De Rossi has admitted he thought Manchester City would beat Liverpool – and that he is “crazy” about Jurgen Klopp.

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has credited his form to manager Rafa Benitez making him train without a ball.

MLS side DC United want to sign West Ham striker Javier Hernandez, who is unhappy with his game time under David Moyes.

Arsene Wenger is expected to remain as Arsenal manager beyond this season if the Gunners manage to make it to the Europa League final.

Pep Guardiola has accused Manchester United and Chelsea of being among the clubs to block the introduction of video technology into the Premier League.

Manchester United’s plans to expand Old Trafford to an 88,000-seater stadium have been put on hold due to the lack of a temporary home, with the Etihad Stadium not being considered.

