Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

Manchester City are keen on a £50m summer swoop for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set for a new contract just months after heading for the scrapheap.

Manchester City star Patrick Roberts admits he does not know where he will be playing next season.

Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham to beware of Chelsea pipping them to a top-four slot.

Leyton Orient star Macauley Bonne is attracting the attention of EFL trio Shrewsbury, Portsmouth and Bury.

Jurgen Klopp officially has the most entertaining Premier League team of the Premier League era.

Roy Hodgson insists Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek deserves an England call-up after a dazzling Crystal Palace display.

Xavi has paid tribute to Pep Guardiola after Manchester City’s title win.

Pep Guardiola has challenged his Man City players to produce a history “like England’s big clubs”.

Stoke boss Paul Lambert says keeping the club in the Premier League will be his greatest achievement.

Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev has warned Liverpool and Arsenal that Thomas Lemar will “cost a lot” this summer.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger insists he was fit to face Southampton and has “no idea” why he was axed by boss Antonio Conte.

Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa is ‘under investigation for unpaid tax’, according to reports in Spain.

Antonio Conte has told his Chelsea players they don’t have to play for him, but the club, the fans and the badge.

Joe Hart’s performances on and off the pitch this season will have impressed Gareth Southgate, according to David Moyes.

Mark Hughes has warned his Southampton players they must “get the details right” to stay in the Premier League.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has sent his personal congratulations to Pep Guardiola for winning the Premier League title.

Michael Oliver has sought the support of Mike Riley, the head of Premier League referees, as he prepares to take charge of a match on Monday for the first time since suffering death threats after awarding a penalty that knocked Juventus out of the Champions League.

Furious Rangers team-mates Greg Docherty and Alfredo Morelos fought amongst themselves in the Hampden tunnel after the Scottish Cup loss to Celtic.

