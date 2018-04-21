Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning
- Arsenal are prepared to battle it out with Chelsea in a bid to secure Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager.
- Luis Enrique is primed to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal’s manager.
- Nemanja Matic has urged Paul Pogba to “take more responsibility” at Manchester United to make the most of his world-class potential.
- Jurgen Klopp insists Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to play at a World Cup – but would prefer Liverpool’s right back to have a summer of rest.
- Sam Allardyce has warned Everton may have to rip things up and start again to move forward following the club’s disastrous recruitment drive.
- Arsene Wenger was sacked by Arsenal after losing the support of owner Stan Kroenke.
- Arsene Wenger’s shock departure from Arsenal was kept a secret, even from the Gunners’ players.
- Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, is on Tottenham’s radar as back-up to Hugo Lloris next season.
- Arsene Wenger has no intention of retiring from football and is even open to the idea of becoming a national team coach.
- Monaco or Everton may offer Arsene Wenger a route back into management.
- Arsene Wenger decided to announce that he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after being told that he would be sacked if he did not walk.
- Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool do not fear the challenge of trying to wrest the Premier League title from a Manchester City team he expects will be even stronger next season.
- Jose Mourinho believes it will be “impossible” for Manchester United to compete with Manchester City if the newly-crowned Premier League champions play at the same level next season.
