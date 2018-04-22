 For her birthday, Simi throws 80s themed birthday party (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Nigerian singing sensation, Simi‘s birthday was on Thursday and to celebrate, the singer threw a birthday bash for friends over the weekend.

Simi shared photos from the party, with the 80s as its theme, on her Instagram – she sure had a fun time with friends as even her music colleague, Falz came thru for her.

