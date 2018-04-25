For the First Time Ever, Streaming Surpasses CDs as the Largest Music Format Worldwide - Digital Music News — Nigeria Today

For the First Time Ever, Streaming Surpasses CDs as the Largest Music Format Worldwide – Digital Music News
For the First Time Ever, Streaming Surpasses CDs as the Largest Music Format Worldwide
While CDs will likely go the way of the dodo very soon, the music industry remains in full recovery mode. According to a new report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the global recorded music market grew 8.1% in 2017 …
Digital boom for global music business
IFPI reports 8.1% growth in global revenues in 2017, Australia is looking 'healthy'
Music business grows at record pace as digital dominates
