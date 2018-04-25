Ford GoBike brings ebikes to San Francisco, perfect for those steep hills — Nigeria Today

Ford GoBike brings ebikes to San Francisco, perfect for those steep hills

Fans of bike-sharing schemes now have more ebike options if they find themselves in San Francisco. Following in the footsteps of Jump, Ford GoBike this week introduced 250 electric-powered bicycles to its fleet in the city.

