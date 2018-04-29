Ford patented a car with an integrated autonomous electric motorcycle — Nigeria Today

Ford patented a car with an integrated autonomous electric motorcycle
Ford received a patent for an unexpected design, a car with an integrated electric-powered motorcycle. Ford’s design lets the driver park the car outside the city and take the EV bike to the final destination.
