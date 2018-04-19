Ford promises the Mustang Cobra Jet dragster will be a mid-eight-second car — Nigeria Today

Ford promises the Mustang Cobra Jet dragster will be a mid-eight-second car
Ford’s newest purpose-built Mustang Cobra Jet is a mid-eight-second quarter-mile dragster that pays tribute to the original competition car from the 1968 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)’s Winter Nationals.
