Ford promises the Mustang Cobra Jet dragster will be a mid-eight-second car — Nigeria Today

Ford promises the Mustang Cobra Jet dragster will be a mid-eight-second car

Ford’s newest purpose-built Mustang Cobra Jet is a mid-eight-second quarter-mile dragster that pays tribute to the original competition car from the 1968 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)’s Winter Nationals.

The post Ford promises the Mustang Cobra Jet dragster will be a mid-eight-second car appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

