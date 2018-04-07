 Ford recalls 350,000 current-year trucks and SUVs due to ‘rollaway’ potential — Nigeria Today
Ford recalls 350,000 current-year trucks and SUVs due to ‘rollaway’ potential

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News, Technology

Nearly 350,000 2018 Ford F-series trucks and Expedition SUVs have been recalled to check a transmission gear shift cable locking clip. Improperly seated clips could result in unintended movement.

