Ford recalls 350,000 current-year trucks and SUVs due to ‘rollaway’ potential — Nigeria Today

Ford recalls 350,000 current-year trucks and SUVs due to ‘rollaway’ potential
Nearly 350,000 2018 Ford F-series trucks and Expedition SUVs have been recalled to check a transmission gear shift cable locking clip. Improperly seated clips could result in unintended movement.
The post Ford recalls 350,000 current-year trucks and SUVs due to ‘rollaway’ potential appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!