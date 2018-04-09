 Foreign Reserves Can Tackle Exchange Rates Multiplicity – ABCON - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Foreign Reserves Can Tackle Exchange Rates Multiplicity – ABCON – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Foreign Reserves Can Tackle Exchange Rates Multiplicity – ABCON
Independent Newspapers Limited
Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), has advised the CBN to use the current buffers presented by the $46 billion foreign exchange reserves to tackle the multiplicity of exchange rates. Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President of the
China's Foreign Reserves Rise on Yuan Gains, Capital CurbsBloomberg
Yuan shows bite as reserves riseHong Kong Standard (press release)
China FX reserves inch up as US dollar slidesGlobal Times

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.