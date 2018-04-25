 Forensic Evidence Reveals Danish Husband Killed Wife, Daughter – LASG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Forensic Evidence Reveals Danish Husband Killed Wife, Daughter – LASG

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it has concluded plans to prosecution a Danish national, Peter Nielsen for the murder of his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and three-year-old daughter, Petra, in Banana Island area of Ikoyi on April 5, 2018. The State Government, in a statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. […]

The post Forensic Evidence Reveals Danish Husband Killed Wife, Daughter – LASG appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.