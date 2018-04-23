Forex, oil price volatility top 2018 business risks — KPMG - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Forex, oil price volatility top 2018 business risks — KPMG – Vanguard
Vanguard
Forex, oil price volatility top 2018 business risks — KPMG
Vanguard
By Prince Okafor. KPMG Nigeria has said that Foreign Exchange (Forex) and crude oil price volatility are among the top ten risks for Nigerian businesses in 2018, even as the nation's business environment shows encouraging signs of improvement through …
