Forget repentant leaders, apologies mean nothing without prosecution and justice served - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Forget repentant leaders, apologies mean nothing without prosecution and justice served – Vanguard



Vanguard Forget repentant leaders, apologies mean nothing without prosecution and justice served

Vanguard

TO use a popular Nigerian expression, the PDP must really believe it has its thumb firmly stuck on Nigerians' “mumu button”. Its trite apology is nothing compared to the death, destruction or wasted lives and opportunities which have resulted from its …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

