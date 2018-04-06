Former African giants eye Caf Confed Cup group places - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Former African giants eye Caf Confed Cup group places – Daily Nation
|
Vanguard
|
Former African giants eye Caf Confed Cup group places
Daily Nation
Gor Mahia players Ephrem Guikan (right) and Wesley Onguso warm up before their Caf Champions League match against Esperance on March 7, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO |. In Summary. Raja Casablanca of Morocco conquered the …
Plateau Utd coach set to make amends
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!