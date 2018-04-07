Former ambassador to Nigeria George Nene has died - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Former ambassador to Nigeria George Nene has died – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Former ambassador to Nigeria George Nene has died
Eyewitness News
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has extended her condolences and those of the Dirco family to the family and friends of Nene. A file photo of George Nene, right, seated next to Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, centre, and …
Former top diplomat George Nene dies
Sisulu extends condolences to family of ambassador George Nene
