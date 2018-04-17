Former Anambra speaker declares for Reps, vows to sack PDP — Nigeria Today

Former Anambra speaker declares for Reps, vows to sack PDP
Former speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and immediate past commissioner for transport, Rt. Hon. Chinwe Nwaebili has declared her intention to vie for the Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections. Nwaebili announced this when she visited the APGA office in Atani, Ogbaru local government Area, with her supporters. She boasted […]
