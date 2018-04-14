Former bread seller turned Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna’s dark secret revealed — Nigeria Today

Former bread seller turned Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna’s dark secret revealed

Many Nigerian are by now familiar with the story of Olajumoke Orisaguna popularly called Oni Bread who photo bombed a shot taken by celebrity photographer TY Bello.

TY bello who was doing what she knows how to do best with British singer Tinie Tempah got struck when she took a second look at the photos. Even since then the story of Oni Bread had changed drastically.

This is what she has to say:

“The darkest hour of the night is nearest to morning. Don’t forget, Joy cometh in the morning. I’m sharing my life as a testimony, as reminder to everyone, that where you’re now is not as important as where you’re going. “Let me share my story with you all over again, some of you may be tired of it but it remains ever new to me.

2 years ago I ran to Lagos from Ire in Osun state in search “daily bread” for me & my children. I got a job to sell bread for a bakery where I also slept with my children on the floor.

That faithful day, I was out selling bread as usual when I walked past some people taking pictures. That’s how anty @tybello spotted omo oni bread in her picture, she looked for me & God used her to change my life. Because Olowogbogboro is involved the best hands in the industry were in charge of my makeover.

That’s how I got a modelling contract with @fewmodels, management, endorsement, a house from @sujimoto, and education for my children from @stanbicibtc. I’ve learnt a lot in the course of this journey, rough & tough, exciting & rewarding but I’ll forever be grateful to everyone who was a part of this story, to the media for giving it life. I hope this motivated someone to try again & stay faithful at their duty place, God can locate you anywhere”.

Are story is one that will surely give hope to any one that is planning on giving up in life, what was meant for you will always find a way to locate you no matter how it is now.

