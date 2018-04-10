 Former CAN chairman becomes Bishop of Faith Chapel — Nigeria Today
Former CAN chairman becomes Bishop of Faith Chapel

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Pastor David Omorinoye, a former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Irepodun LGA of Kwara, has been ordained the first Bishop of the Bible Faith Evangelical Mission Inc. Omorinoye, a Senior Pastor of the church, was decorated with the paraphernalia of office as Bishop on Tuesday at the church’s headquarters in Omu-Aran. The […]

