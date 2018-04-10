Former CAN chairman becomes Bishop of Faith Chapel — Nigeria Today

Former CAN chairman becomes Bishop of Faith Chapel

Pastor David Omorinoye, a former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Irepodun LGA of Kwara, has been ordained the first Bishop of the Bible Faith Evangelical Mission Inc. Omorinoye, a Senior Pastor of the church, was decorated with the paraphernalia of office as Bishop on Tuesday at the church’s headquarters in Omu-Aran. The […]

The post Former CAN chairman becomes Bishop of Faith Chapel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

