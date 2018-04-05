 Former Chelsea’s Coach, Ray Wilkins Passes On — Nigeria Today
Former Chelsea’s Coach, Ray Wilkins Passes On

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

The football world was thrown into mourning Wednesday as news broke of the death of former Chelsea, Manchester United and England great Ray Wilkins, 61. Wilkins, who was also one-time assistant manager at Chelsea, died after suffering cardiac arrest. His death was confirmed by his former clubs Manchester United and Chelsea on their verified Twitter […]

The post Former Chelsea’s Coach, Ray Wilkins Passes On appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

