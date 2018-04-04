Former Coucillors Task APC On Rural Development — Nigeria Today

Former Coucillors Task APC On Rural Development
The patron, Former Councilors Forum, Danladi Etsu Zhin has called on the newly elected executive members of the forum, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to set up structures to bring development closer to rural dwellers. Zhin made the call during the forum’s national convention held in Kuje area council, where the […]
