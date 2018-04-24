Former France Coach Michel Dies At 70 — Nigeria Today

Former France Coach Michel Dies At 70

Former France captain and coach Henri Michel is dead, according to reports in France.

Michel passed on at the age of 70 after a protracted illness on Tuesday.

Born in Aix where he started his football career, Michel played 58 times for France.

He became a coach and led the French team to Olympic gold in 1984 in Los Angeles and third in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The Frenchman also coached Morocco, Cameroun, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Kenya.

Michel was officially named a Nantes legend last Friday.

