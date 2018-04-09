Former government employees want tribunal to determine their retirement benefits - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Former government employees want tribunal to determine their retirement benefits – The Standard



The Standard Former government employees want tribunal to determine their retirement benefits

The Standard

More than 200 former bank and Government employees have asked a court to compel the Treasury Cabinet secretary to appoint a tribunal to determine their pension claims. The retirees, through lawyer Titus Koceyo, argue that Henry Rotich's failure to …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

