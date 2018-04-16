Former minister cautions health workers against strikes — Nigeria Today

Former minister cautions health workers against strikes
Dr Idi Hong, the former Minister of State for Health, has advised health workers to shun strikes and embrace dialogue in addressing their demands in the interest of the health sector. Hong gave the advice in Abuja at a reception in honour of Dr Joshua Ndom-Giyan, the out-gone Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN. He enjoined workers to consider strikes as their last weapon to press home their demands in order to save human lives, noting that industrial action had brought untold hardship to many Nigerians especially the privileged who do not have the means to access private healthcare services in the country.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!