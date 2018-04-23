Former Plateau state governor Jonah Jang arrested by EFCC — Nigeria Today

Former Plateau state governor Jonah Jang arrested by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has arrested a former governor of Plateau state Jonah Jang over allegations of alleged misuse of cash worth N10 billion while in office.

Jang who is currently a senator arrived at the commission’s Abuja office at about 10am Monday morning and was grilled for over seven hours before he was allowed to go home.

According to the EFCC, the case of a N2billion diversion which was hitherto meant for distribution for small scale businesses in the state was the reason for the interrogation.

